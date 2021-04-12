Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

A Latest Research Report Provided by Analytical Research Cognizance on “Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market 2024” Provides Research Design, Secondary Data, Syndicated Source of Secondary Data, Qualitative Research, Survey & Observation. This Research Report will be Useful for Decision Making.

Automotive wheel hub is the circular metal parts within the auto tire intended to rotate on an axle bearing.

Wheel hub can be divided into different categories according to its diameter, width and materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Metal Wheel market will register a 0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21100 million by 2024, from US$ 21000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Metal Wheel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Metal Wheel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Steel Wheel

Aluminium Alloy Wheel

Other

Segmentation by application:

Commercial vehicles

Passenger vehicles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Iochpe-Maxion

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

CMW

Superior Industries

Topy

Accuride

Alcoa

Ronal Wheels

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

Jingu Group

DFW

Uniwheel Group

ALCAR

Zhejiang Jinfei

Enkei Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Metal Wheel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Metal Wheel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Metal Wheel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Metal Wheel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Metal Wheel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

