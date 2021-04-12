Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Automotive Solar Control Glass Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Solar control glass is specially treated glass which is designed to keep car interiors comfortable by preventing the buildup of solar heat.

Solar control glass is not necessarily coloured or mirrored glass, although such finishes can be applied for aesthetic purposes if desired. It incorporates invisible layers of special materials on the glass which have the dual effect of allowing sunlight in, while repelling solar heat. Solar control glass units are typically doubleglazed, which means they also insulate well.

The global average price of Automotive Solar Control Glass is in the decreasing trend, from 26 USD/Pcs in 2011 to 23 USD/Pcs in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Solar Control Glass, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Solar Control Glass, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Solar Control Glass market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1420 million by 2024, from US$ 1030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Solar Control Glass business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Solar Control Glass market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Solar Control Glass value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Absorbing Solar Control Glass

Reflective Solar Control Glass

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NSG

AGC

Saint Gobain

Guardian Glass

AIG

XINYI

PPG

SYP Glass

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Solar Control Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Solar Control Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Solar Control Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Solar Control Glass with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Solar Control Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Solar Control Glass by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Solar Control Glass by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Forecast

