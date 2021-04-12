Global Bio Methanol Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Bio Methanol market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bio Methanol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Bio Methanol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bio Methanol market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Bio methanol (also called renewable methanol) is chemically identical to conventional methanol. The main advantage of bio-methanol is the reduction of fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional methanol production, and the possibility to convert into bio-methanol (by gasification) a range of renewable feedstock.

Bio methanol is a technical industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world bio methanol industry. The main players are BioMCN, Carbon Recycling International and Enerkem. The global sales of bio methanol will increase to 83865 MT in 2018 from 20830 MT in 2013.

In consumption market, Western Europe and Northern Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 74.13% of the global consumption volume in total.

Current bio-methanol demonstration projects focus mainly on using waste and by-product streams from other industrial processes as feedstock, which offer the best economics. With environmental effect of bio methanol, the downstream application industries will need more bio methanol products. So, bio methanol has a huge market potential in the future.

The industrial scale production of ultra-low carbon intensity renewable methanol is concentrated in Iceland, Netherlands, and Canada. For example, in Iceland, Carbon Recycling International is capturing and reacting CO2 from geothermal power generation with renewable hydrogen produced via electrolysis into renewable methanol. In the Netherlands, BioMCN converts crude glycerine into advanced second generation bio-methanol. In Canada, bio-methanol is being produced from municipal solid waste feedstocks by Enerkem. Renewable methanol is fully miscible with conventional methanol and offers a highly scalable renewable liquid fuel and chemical pathway.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Bio Methanol market is valued at 34 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% during 2018-2025.

