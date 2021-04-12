Global Blockchain in Energy Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Global Blockchain in Energy Market 2022 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Global Blockchain in Energy Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Global Blockchain in Energy Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Blockchain supports energy trading across a wide range of commodity markets including crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and electric power. Within each business segment blockchain-powered solution can be deployed that produce, refine, distribute, and retail trade information related to pricing, position management, logistics, and risk reporting. Furthermore, power utilities can optimize the generation, distribution, and consumption of electricity through blockchain technologies. The development of specially designed blockchain solutions for electricity grids and new players such as decentralized producers of renewable energies are regularly generating large amounts of data that energy companies need to address. New users of electricity such as electric vehicles, connected houses, and new communicating equipment’s such as smart meters, sensors, and remote-control devices, are also causing a surge of data that the energy companies will have to capture, and examine in order to make informed decisions. Blockchain technologies offer suitable solutions for power utilities to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, and flexibility, and to preserve the balance between consumption and production in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

In addition, there is a lack of industry standards, which is still in the development phase. In the digitally connected world, the blockchain in energy utilities market has reported a significant growth and is presenting ample opportunities for the industry players. The blockchain solutions and services are used by organizations of all sizes (small, medium, and large) across power sector and oil & gas sector.

Market Analysis:

According to Research, the global blockchain in energy utilities market is estimated to be $210.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,460.4 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 59.4% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The distributed energy and peer-to-peer electricity sales are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the market growth in the next 5–6 years. Due to the increasing automation in energy utilities, organizations are making real-time changes to the infrastructure that will help them to convert into blockchain-powered software and reduce TCO. Blockchain-powered solutions also help the energy utilities in improving their overall productivity.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The study covers and analyzes global blockchain in energy utilities market by components, by services, by applications, by industry verticals, and regions. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenarios, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in blockchain in energy utilities market.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Global Blockchain in Energy Market over the period 2019-2026.

The Global Blockchain in Energy Market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

