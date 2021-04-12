Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Focus on Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

Calcium nitrate is mainly used as a component in fertilizers. Calcium nitrate fertilizers contain calcium and nitrogen, which are essential nourishment elements for plants. It enhances the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil and increases yield and quality, extends the storage life of fruits and builds up resistance to diseases and pests. Calcium nitrate is also used for medicinal purposes, in the manufacturing of concrete, explosives, and wastewater treatment. It is actively used to suppress the formation of odor in sewer networks and municipal wastewater treatment.

Fertilizers demand links closely to food and fuel crops demand. This increased global demand for grain crops to feed the growing population accompanied by the decrease in the area of arable land shall drive the calcium nitrate market for fertilizers. Also, inadequate water infrastructure in countries such as Indonesia, India, and Pakistan with declining numbers of freshwater sources would drive the need for wastewater treatment, that will contribute significantly to the calcium nitrate market during the forecast period. However, the hygroscopic nature of Calcium Nitrate may hamper market size growth.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. GFS Chemicals Inc.

2. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

3. Nutrien

4. Prathista Industries Limited

5. Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF)

6. Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7. Sterling Chemicals

8. Swiss Formulations India

9. Uralchem Holding PLC

10. Yara International ASA

The global Calcium Nitrate market is segmented on the basis of type of processand application. With respect totype of process, the Calcium Nitrate market is segmented as limestone with nitric acid, phosphate rock with nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide. On the basis of application, the Calcium Nitrate market is segmented into fertilizers, wastewater treatment chemicals, concrete manufacturing, explosives, and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Calcium Nitrate market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Calcium Nitrate market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Calcium Nitrate market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Calcium Nitrate market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Calcium Nitrate market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Calcium Nitrate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

