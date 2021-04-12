Global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Ubiquinone market, Coenzyme Q10, also known as ubiquinone, ubidecarenone, coenzyme Q, and abbreviated at times to CoQ10, is a naturally-occurring compound located in every cell in the body. Coenzyme Q10, or merely CoQ10, plays a key role in producing energy in the mitochondria, the part of a cell responsible for the production of energy in the form of ATP. Coenzyme Q10, in some cases referred to merely as CoQ10, is synthesized inside our bodies, it is also known to be found in meats, particularly in the heart, such as pork, chicken and beef, and many oils.

The global sales of coenzyme Q10 increased from 823 tons in 2013 to 1302 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.15%. In 2017, the global coenzyme Q10 market is led by China. Japan is the second-largest region-wise market.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international conomic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Coenzyme Q10 industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Coenzyme Q10 industry, the current demand for Coenzyme Q10 product is relatively high, but lightly supply exceeds demand. Ordinary Coenzyme Q10 products on the China market do not sell well; Coenzyme Q10s price is lower than past years.

Currently, Kingdomway, Kaneka, ZMC and Space Biologyare the leaders of coenzyme Q10 industry. Kingdomway is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Kingdomway was 386 MT, and the company holds a share of 29.65%. In Europe and the United States, Kingdomway and Kaneka are the market leader. The product demand is rising in China, but it is slow. In the United States, the demand is rising fast. The demand for health products drives the development of this industry. At present, there are dozens of companies in the United States who are coenzyme Q10 supplement manufacturers and are still growing.

Coenzyme Q10 is mainly used for food, medicine and cosmetics. In 2017, food application holds 76% of the consumption market share.

Although sales of Coenzyme Q10 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Coenzyme Q10 field.

The global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Kingdomway

Kaneka

ZMC

Space Biology

NHU

Pharma Essentia

Yuxi Jiankun

Haotian

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chemical Synthesis

Microbial Fermentation

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Key Stakeholders

Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Manufacturers

Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

