Global Conjugate Vaccine: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2018 to 2023

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The global conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, leading to a global revenue of USD 100.59 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 9600.56 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2%.The conjugate vaccine market is classified into two primary segments-based on disease indication: pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others; and based on end user: paediatric and adult. Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084259

Key growth factors:

o Rising adoption of cancer therapeutic vaccines, improvement in patient compliance along with an increasing product pipeline, and growing efforts for the adoption of appropriate preventive screening methods to help avert adverse reactions will accelerate the market.

o Conjugate Vaccine market is expected to have positive growth owing to technological advancements, growth initiatives for the production of low-cost vaccines, and widespread routine vaccination programs in emerging economies.

Threats and key players:

o Although the conjugate vaccine market is expected to have a positive growth globally, lack of awareness, shortage risk, the situation of oligopoly, uncertainty about the future of international initiatives, emerging manufacturers, and costs and prices of new vaccines will hinder growth.

o Major Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the global conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global disease indication segment (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global end user segment (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for the conjugate vaccine market – by revenue and by volume

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the region-wise conjugate vaccine market segments – by revenue and by volume

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Request for customization-https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10084259

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for conjugate vaccines to determine the viability of the market

o Determine the developed and emerging markets where conjugate vaccines are provided

o Identify the challenge areas and address them

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609