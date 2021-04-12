Global Double Sided Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Double Sided Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Double Sided Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Double Sided Tape

market status and forecast, categorizes the global Double Sided Tape

market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

As Global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Double Sided Tape industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Double Sided Tape industry, the current demand for Double Sided Tape product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Double Sided Tape products on the market do not sell well; rubbers price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Double Sided Tape industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is not in short supply.

Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Double Sided Tape industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Double Sided Tape products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Double Sided Tape

market is valued at 3620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

TESA

Nitto Denko

SEKISUI

Lintec

Berry Plastics

Scapa Group

Yem Chio

Intertape

BO.MA

Wida

Powerband

Shurtape

KK Enterprise

CAPTAIN

Adhesives Research

DeWAL

Jonson Tapes

ZHONGSHAN CROWN

Sanli Adhesive Products

Zhongshan Guanchang

HAOTIAN RUBBER

Shanghai Xinguan

Dongguan Haixiang

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thin Tape

Foam Tape

Fastening Material

By Application, the market can be split into

Daily

Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Double Sided Tape

capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Double Sided Tape

manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Double Sided Tape

are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Double Sided Tape

Manufacturers

Double Sided Tape

Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Double Sided Tape

Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Double Sided Tape

market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



