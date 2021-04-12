Global Dry Construction Material Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Dry Construction Material Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dry Construction Material Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Dry Construction Material market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dry Construction Material market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Building material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.

The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.

China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The global Dry Construction Material market is valued at 77600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 113800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Knauf

Saint Gobain

BaoWu

ArcelorMittal

USG

CSR

Nippon

Etex

Boral

Arauco

AWI

Kronospan

BNBM

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metal

Wood

Gypsum Board

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Dry Construction Material sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Dry Construction Material players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Construction Material are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Dry Construction Material Manufacturers

Dry Construction Material Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dry Construction Material Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

