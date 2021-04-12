Global Eyebrow Color Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Eyebrow Color Market Research Report 2019

Eyebrows are a major facial feature. Cosmetic methods have been developed to alter the look of one’s eyebrows, whether the goal is to add or remove hair, change the color, or change the position of the eyebrow.

Eyebrow brushes, shaders, and pencils are often used to define the eyebrow or make it appear fuller. These can create an outline for the brows or mimic hairs where there are sparse areas. Brow gels are also used in creating a thicker brow; they allow for the hairs to be more textured, which gives the appearance of thicker, fuller brows. Lastly, brow powders or even eyeshadows are used for those who want a fuller and more natural look, by placing the brow powder or eyeshadow (closest to the natural hair colour) in areas where there is less hair.

A fairly recent trend in eyebrow modification is in eyebrow tinting: permanent dye, similar to hair colour, is used on the eyebrows, often to darken them.

The global Eyebrow Color market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Eyebrow Color volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eyebrow Color market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Ardell

Bare Escentuals

Benefit Cosmetics

billion dollar brows

COVERGIRL

E.l.f.Cosmetics

Etude House

Godefroy

It Cosmetics

L’Oreal Paris

Mamonde

Maybelline New York

Milani

NYX

Pinkiou

Rimmel

Smashbox

XIAOYU

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cruelty Free

Natural

Organic

Paraben Free

Others

Segment by Application

Shape

Powder

Long Lasting

Waterproof

Tinted

