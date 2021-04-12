Global Forchlorfenuron Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Forchlorfenuron market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Forchlorfenuron market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Forchlorfenuron market status and forecast, categorizes the global Forchlorfenuron market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Forchlorfenuron is a new plant growth regulator registered for use on grapes raisins, and kiwifruit. Forchlorfenuron is a phenyl urea compound. Forchloefenuron is a cytokinin, which improves fruit size, fruit set, cluster weight and cold storage in grapes and kiwifruits.
Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce Forchlorfenuron product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are AlzChem, Anyang Quanfeng Biological, Zhengzhou Zhuoyue, Yinhai Chemical, Zhongke Chemical etc. The production of Forchlorfenuron increased from 7776 Kg in 2012 to 9742 Kg in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.8%. Global Forchlorfenuron capacity utilization rate remained at around 51.86% in 2016.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
According to Forchlorfenuron contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: 99% 98% and others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 76.70% of the Forchlorfenuron market is Kiwi, 12.18% % is Grapes, 5.94% is c Watermelon uses industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Forchlorfenuron. So, Forchlorfenuron has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw material for Forchlorfenuron is Phenyl isocyanate, 4-Amino-2-chloropyridine, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Forchlorfenuron industry.
The global Forchlorfenuron market is valued at 3 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
AlzChem
Anyang Quanfeng Biological
Zhengzhou Zhuoyue
Yinhai Chemical
Zhongke Chemical
Cheng Ming
Yinhe Chemical
Xinglian
Henan Door Chemical
Runtong
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
KT-30 99%
KT-30 98%
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Kiwi
Grapes
Watermelon
Others
