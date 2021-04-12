Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Hydrofluoric Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrofluoric Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Hydrofluoric Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrofluoric Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.
Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 176 K MT in 2012 to 252 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.41%.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.
Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade and EL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field.
The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.
Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.
The global Hydrofluoric Acid market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Stella Chemifa Corp
FDAC
Honeywell
Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol)
Morita
Sunlit Chemical
Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
Do-Fluoride Chemicals
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
Shaowu Fluoride
Shaowu Huaxin
Yingpeng Group
Sanmei
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
UP Grade
UP-S Grade
UP-SS Grade
EL Grade
By Application, the market can be split into
Integrated Circuit
Solar Energy
Glass Product
Monitor Panel
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Hydrofluoric Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Hydrofluoric Acid manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrofluoric Acid are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Hydrofluoric Acid Manufacturers
Hydrofluoric Acid Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Hydrofluoric Acid Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Hydrofluoric Acid market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Hydrofluoric Acid market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Hydrofluoric Acid markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Hydrofluoric Acid market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Hydrofluoric Acid market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Hydrofluoric Acid manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Hydrofluoric Acid Industry
