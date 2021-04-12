Global Personal Care Active Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Personal Care Active market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Personal Care Active market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Personal Care Active market status and forecast, categorizes the global Personal Care Active market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Personal care active ingredients are series of raw materials used in personal care products, which include the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients etc. and mainly used in skin care hair care cosmetic and oral care products etc. This report researches and analyzes the surfactants conditioning polymer emulsifier and emollients products etc.

The personal care active ingredients industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, the top ten occupy for over 40% of global production, like BASF, Solvay, Dow Corning, Croda, AkzoNobel, Clariant, Evonik, Stepan, Innospecinc, Elementis Specialties, Lonza, Kao, Lubrizol, AAK Personal Care, Huntsman, New Japan Chemical, Colonial Chemical etc. the giants are almost located in USA West Europe and Japan. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia, South America and the Middle East etc.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international ones, so they took low-end market in China.

This industry is easily affected by the global economy and policy, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to improvement of the personal health, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of personal care active ingredients will increase.

The global Personal Care Active market is valued at 6620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Basf(DE)

Solvay(BE)

Dow Corning(DE)

Croda(UK)

AkzoNobel(NL)

Clariant(CH)

Evonik(DE)

Stepan(US)

Innospecinc(DE)

Elementis Specialties(UK)

Lonza(CH)

Kao(JP)

Lubrizol(US)

AAK Personal Care(SE)

Huntsman(US)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

Colonial Chemical(US)

Taiwan NJC(TW)

Seppic(FR)

DSM(NL)

Vantage Specialty Chemical(US)

Hydrior(CH)

Oxiteno(BR)

Gattefoss(FR)

Jarchem(US)

Sunjin Chemical(KR)

Galaxy Surfactants(IN)

KLK OLEO(MY)

Induchem(CH)

Nikko Chemical(JP)

Zhejiang Zanyu(CN)

Tinci Materials(CN)

Sino Lion(CN)

Follower’s Song(CN)

Guangzhou DX Chemical(CN)

Hunan Resun-Auway(CN)

Shanghai Fine Chemical(CN)

Zhongshan Kemei Oleochemicals(CN)

Shanghai Delta Industry(CN)

Guangzhou Startec(CN)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emusifier

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Other (oral care etc.)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Personal Care Active capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Personal Care Active manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Care Active are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Personal Care Active Manufacturers

Personal Care Active Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Personal Care Active Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

