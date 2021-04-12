Global Photoinitiator Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Photoinitiator market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Photoinitiator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Photoinitiator market status and forecast, categorizes the global Photoinitiator market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.
Photoinitiators has two types, which include free-radical type photoinitiator and cationic type photoinitiator. And each type has application industries relatively. With crossing and curing effects of photoinitiators, the downstream application industries will need more photoinitiators products. So, photoinitiators has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance photoinitiators through improving technology.
The major raw materials for photoinitiators are benzil, benzoylbenzoate, chlorobenzaldehyde, ammonium acetate, sulfonium hydrochloride, 3,4-dimethoxy benzaldehyde, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of photoinitiators. The production cost of photoinitiators is also an important factor which could impact the price of photoinitiators. The photoinitiators manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Photoinitiator market is valued at 780 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
IGM Resins
Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
BASF
Lambson
Arkema
DBC
NewSun
Eutec
Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
Tronly
Hongtai Chemical
Jinkangtai Chemical
Polynaisse
Hubei Gurun
Kurogane Kasei
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
Cationic Type Photoinitiator
By Application, the market can be split into
Paints
Inks
Adhesives
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Photoinitiator capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Photoinitiator manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photoinitiator are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Photoinitiator Manufacturers
Photoinitiator Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Photoinitiator Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Photoinitiator market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
