Global Photoinitiator Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Photoinitiator market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Photoinitiator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Photoinitiator market status and forecast, categorizes the global Photoinitiator market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

Photoinitiators has two types, which include free-radical type photoinitiator and cationic type photoinitiator. And each type has application industries relatively. With crossing and curing effects of photoinitiators, the downstream application industries will need more photoinitiators products. So, photoinitiators has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance photoinitiators through improving technology.

The major raw materials for photoinitiators are benzil, benzoylbenzoate, chlorobenzaldehyde, ammonium acetate, sulfonium hydrochloride, 3,4-dimethoxy benzaldehyde, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of photoinitiators. The production cost of photoinitiators is also an important factor which could impact the price of photoinitiators. The photoinitiators manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Photoinitiator market is valued at 780 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

By Application, the market can be split into

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

