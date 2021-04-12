Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-waste-paper-recycling-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global Waste Paper Recycling market status and forecast, categorizes the global Waste Paper Recycling market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
This report studies the Waste Paper Recycling market. Waste paper recycling is the process of mixing used paper with water and chemicals to break it down. This mixture is then chopped up and heated to break it down further into strands of cellulose called pulp or slurry. It is then strained through screens which remove any glue or plastic that may still be in the mixture. Finally it is cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and then it can be made into new recycled paper.
Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about a half of global market.
APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.
The market concentration is scatted. But for region market, like China and USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local region market. Big players in the global market are like Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International etc.
The global Waste Paper Recycling market is valued at 42900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 54900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Waste Management
Republic Services
Sonoco Recycling
Hanna Paper Recycling
WASCO
Perlen Papier
ST Paper Resources
Cascades Recovery
Global Wastepaper Recyclers
International Paper
Heinzel Group
DS Smith
Veolia Environment
Remondis
Kokusai Pulp & Paper
Huanjia Group
Shandong Century Sunshine
Northern International
China Recycling Development
Tianjin Wuchan
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Corrugated Cardboard
Newspapers
Magazines
White Office Paper
Mixed Paper
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Wrapping Paper
Printing-and-Writing Paper
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Waste Paper Recycling sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Waste Paper Recycling players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Paper Recycling are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Waste Paper Recycling Manufacturers
Waste Paper Recycling Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Waste Paper Recycling Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Waste Paper Recycling market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-waste-paper-recycling-sales-market-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Waste Paper Recycling Sales Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com