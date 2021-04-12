Global Workforce Analytics Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2025

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Network Analytics for the period of 2017-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Global Network Analytics Market

By End User (Communication Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Network Analytics Market was valued at USD 976.90 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7,133.90 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Network analytics provides operators and enterprises with a deep understanding of the network, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions. With Network Analytics, business analysts gain access to information and data. With this actionable insight in-hand, network operators can define and implement network policies to make data-driven decisions that achieve business and operational objectives to increase revenue and decrease costs. Network analytics is used by organizations to monitor their networks for packet inspection and analysis, security intrusion and attack detection, intelligence gathering, application performance management, and more.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need of real-time network analytics

1.2 Increasing number of mobile users across emerging economies

1.3 Increasing demand for quality of experience maintenance

1.4 Rising need for automation and virtualization

1.5 Need for customer data enrichment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 Requirement of design and up gradation platform

2.4 High initial costs and lower return on investment

Market Segmentation:

The Global Network Analytics Market is segmented on the end user, organization size, component, deployment model, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Communication Service Providers

1.1.1 Satellite Services

1.1.2 Telecom Services

1.1.3 Internet Services

1.2 Cloud Service Providers

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Solution

3.1.1 Network Intelligence Solution

3.2 Services

3.2.1 Managed services

3.2.2 Professional services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud

4.2 On-premises

By Region: 5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa Competitive Landscape: The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Accenture PLC

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

5. Bradford Networks

6. Juniper Networks

7. Alcatel-Lucent

8. Tibco Software

9. SAS Institute, Inc.

10. Kitewheel

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global Network Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis

To know more about the Research Methodology of Research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

