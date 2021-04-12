Gluten Free Foods and Beverages Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
Gluten free food and beverages are segmented into beverages, bread products, cookies and snacks, condiments, seasonings & spreads, dairy/dairy substitutes, meats/meat substitute and other types of gluten-free products.
The global Gluten Free Foods & Beverages market will reach 5582.7 Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Amy’s Kitchen
Bob’s Red Mill
Boulder Brands
Dr. Schär
Enjoy Life Natural Brands
Frontier Soups
General Mills
Genius Foods
Golden West Specialty Foods
H.J Heinz Company
Hain Celestial Group
Hero Group
Kelkin
Mrs. Crimbles
Newburn Bakehouse (Warburtons Bakery)
Pamela’s Products
Quinoa Corporation
Raisio PLC
Wholly Wholesome
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Beverages
Bread Products
Cookies and Snacks
Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads
Dairy/Dairy Substitutes
Meats/Meat Substitutes
Other Gluten-Free Products
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Speciality Stores
On-line
