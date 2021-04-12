Gluten Free Foods and Beverages Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Gluten free food and beverages are segmented into beverages, bread products, cookies and snacks, condiments, seasonings & spreads, dairy/dairy substitutes, meats/meat substitute and other types of gluten-free products.

The global Gluten Free Foods & Beverages market will reach 5582.7 Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Amy’s Kitchen

Bob’s Red Mill

Boulder Brands

Dr. Schär

Enjoy Life Natural Brands

Frontier Soups

General Mills

Genius Foods

Golden West Specialty Foods

H.J Heinz Company

Hain Celestial Group

Hero Group

Kelkin

Mrs. Crimbles

Newburn Bakehouse (Warburtons Bakery)

Pamela’s Products

Quinoa Corporation

Raisio PLC

Wholly Wholesome

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Beverages

Bread Products

Cookies and Snacks

Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads

Dairy/Dairy Substitutes

Meats/Meat Substitutes

Other Gluten-Free Products

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Speciality Stores

On-line

