Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Detailed analysis of the “Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market” report helps to understand the various types of Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

This report studies the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Mark market, we focus on holograms and holografic products with anti-counterfeiting features, product authentication capabilities, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Currently the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market is dominated by Holographic films and Holographic papers; the Holographic films occupies for over 70% market share in terms of value.

China is the biggest market in Holographic industry in term of sales volume, and followed by America, Europe and Asia (excluding China). Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected.

In China, holographic material is mainly used on cigarette and liqueur packaging. However, owing to the policy of fighting extravagance, especially for the liqueur and cigarette packaging, the growth rate in this market has slow down. To maintain the market share, developing with consumer product Brand Company will be prioritized.

The worldwide market for Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Light Logics (India)

Lasersec Technologies (India)

K Laser (Taiwan)

Uflex Limited (India)

Polinas (Turkey)

Kurz (Germany)

Unifoil Corporation (US)

Everest Holovisions Limited (India)

Holostik (India)

SRF Limited (India)

Spectratek (US)

API (UK)

Offset Group (Bulgaria)

Integraf (US)

Zhejiang Jinghua Laser (China)

SVG Optronics (China)

Jinjia Group (China)

Shantou Wanshun (China)

Shantou Dongfeng (China)

AFC Hologram (China)

Other Companies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Holographic Film

Holographic Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tobacco

Food and Drink

Cosmetic/Personal Care

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)

