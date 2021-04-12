India Olive Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Olive oil is the liquid fat derivative obtained from olives, which is a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin. It is native to the Mediterranean regions and is especially found in Spain, Italy, and Greece. The composition of olive oil varies with altitude, time of harvest, and extraction process. It has a low smoke point of 240Â°C and hence can be consumed raw. This oil is primarily used for cooking, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications. It mainly consists of oleic acid, with the smaller amount of fatty acids including linoleic acid (up to 21%) and palmitic acid (up to 20%). Olive oil consumption is often considered healthy as it is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and certain cancers including colorectal and breast cancer. It is also a good source of monounsaturated fatty acid and antioxidants such as polyphenols, vitamins E & K, chlorophyll, and carotenoids. The nutritional value and taste associated with olive oil have raised its demand among the consumers. It has a wide range of application in the food and cosmetics industries.

In addition, the health benefits associated with olive oil are expected to increase the demand for India olive oil market in the coming years. Virgin olive oil segment has dominated the market due to its chemical free processing techniques and dense nutritional content. Furthermore, growing acceptance of olive oil in culinary uses is expected to increase the demand for the olive oil market in food and beverage applications. Moreover, personal care products are blended with olive oil extracts and have gained market acceptance due to the skin benefits associated with it. Increase in purchasing power and rise in aspiration among the lower- and middle-class society in the nation and industry players coming out with products and pricing to suit consumes across different levels of purchasing power drive the growth of the India olive oil market for personal care. However, limited production of olives in India coupled with fluctuations in olive oil prices have hindered the market growth but increase in demand for olive oil for cooking is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the India olive oil market.

The report on the India olive oil market is segmented based on type which includes virgin, pomace, and refined olive oil. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals segments. The personal care segment is expected to have the largest share in the application segment. The factors such as increasing demand from end-user industries such as food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, etc. and rising awareness about health benefits is expected to drive the India olive oil market growth.

Some of the key players analyzed in this market include Colavita S.p.A, FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd., Deoleo, S.A., Modi Naturals Limited, Cargill Inc., R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd., Ybarra, Rafael Salgado, Borges International Group, S.L., and Hashmitha Enterprise.

India Olive Oil Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Virgin

– Pomace

– Refined

By Application

– Food

– Beverage

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceuticals

