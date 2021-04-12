Industrial Sensors Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2027 – Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, First Sensor AG, Integrated Device Technology, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG and STMicroelectronics

Industrial sensors are specially designed sensors that are that helps in analyzing, detecting, measuring and processing various changes in position, length, temperature, force, and flow among other parameters. Industrial sensors are integrated into various devices used for industrial automation process.

The Industrial sensors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing popularity of automation among various industries, increasing demand for IIoT devices, increasing demand for industrial robots whereas the higher cost of these solutions is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of industrial sensors market. The increasing demand for the industrial sensors in manufacturing sector is creating demand for the companies in the industrial sensors market.

The global industrial sensors market is segmented on the basis of Sensor, type, and application. Based sensor, the market is segmented as level sensor, image sensor, gas sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, force sensor, flow sensor, and others. On the basis of the type the market is segmented as contact and non-contact. On the basis of application the market is divided into oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals, energy & power, mining, and others.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Amphenol Advanced Sensors

2. Bosch Sensortec GmbH

3. First Sensor AG

4. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

5. Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation

8. Siemens AG

9. STMicroelectronics

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Industrial Sensors Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.



