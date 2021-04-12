Insulin Pumps Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune at 10.5 % CAGR By 2025

Industry report for “Global Insulin Pumps market” by The Insight Partners comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

Request Sample with Future Advancement @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001290/

Market Players

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

Debiotech S.A

CELLNOVO

SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Valeritas Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

Market Segmentation

Type Insights

The global insulin pumps market by type was led by tube pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 85.7% of the insulin pumps market, by type. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since pump helps in delivering precise amount of insulin to the body than any other insulin delivery devices.

Product Insights

The global insulin pumps market by product was led by pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 76.8% of the insulin pumps market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since they offer are used in the diabetes management for the administering of continues fast acting insulin in the body.

Application Insights

The insulin pumps market by application was segmented into type I diabetes and type II diabetes. The type I diabetes segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The segment is also likely to dominate during the forecast period, due to increase in the cases of type I diabetes among individuals, mostly in the developed nations.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/insulin-pump-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]