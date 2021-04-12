IoT Managed Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“IoT Managed Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

IoT Managed Services Market 2018

Managed service is the practice of outsourcing a dedicated team to handle defined responsibilities, to cut down the cost, and manage operations effectively. The IoT managed services market is highly dependent upon the adoption of IoT among industries.

Scope of the Report:

The factors driving the global IoT managed services market are the adoption of IoT across the industry, rising managed cloud services, and increasing government investments in projects such as smart cities, among others.

The global IoT Managed Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT Managed Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IoT Managed Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT Managed Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cognizant

Tech Mahindra

Cisco Systems

Oracle

IBM

Accenture

HCL Technologies

Microsoft

Honeywell International

Google

AT&T

General Electric

SAP

Intel

Amazon Web Services

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Security Management Services

Network Management Services

Infrastructure Management Services

Device Management Services

Data Management Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 IoT Managed Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Managed Services

1.2 Classification of IoT Managed Services by Types

1.2.1 Global IoT Managed Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global IoT Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Security Management Services

1.2.4 Network Management Services

1.2.5 Infrastructure Management Services

1.2.6 Device Management Services

1.2.7 Data Management Services

1.3 Global IoT Managed Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 IT & Telecom

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global IoT Managed Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IoT Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IoT Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IoT Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IoT Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IoT Managed Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of IoT Managed Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cognizant

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cognizant IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Tech Mahindra

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tech Mahindra IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cisco Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cisco Systems IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Oracle

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oracle IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Accenture

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Accenture IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 HCL Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HCL Technologies IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Microsoft

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 IoT Managed Services Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Microsoft IoT Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



