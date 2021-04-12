IT Asset Management 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the business environment.
IT asset management is an important part of an organization’s strategy. It usually involves gathering detailed hardware and software inventory information which is then used to make decisions about hardware and software purchases and redistribution. IT inventory management helps organizations manage their systems more effectively and saves time and money by avoiding unnecessary asset purchases and promoting the harvesting of existing resources.
In 2018, the global IT Asset Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
IBM
Oracle
SolarWinds
BMC
Snow Software
Livingstone
Agiloft
Axios
Cherwell
Eracent
Express Metrix
Freshservice
HP
Innotas
InvGate
iQuate
Kaseya
LabTech
Landesk
Provance
Samanage
ServiceNow
Symantec
SysAid
Vector Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud deployed
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
