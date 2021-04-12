know the details about Quantum Computing Market including Growth rate, Leading Segment and key players

Quantum computing is a major innovation since the invention of the microprocessor and quantum computers are dis-similar from digital electronic computers based on transistors. Quantum computers are much faster and powerful than today’s computers. These systems are still in its development stage; however, several military agencies and national governments are funding for quantum computing research to develop quantum computers for business, civilians, and security purposes.

The “Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the quantum computing market with detailed market segmentation by application, industry, and geography. The global quantum computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading quantum computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players:

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft, Qxbranch, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., Toshiba Quantum Information group

The global quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of application and industry. Based on application, the quantum computing market is segmented into simulation, optimization, and sampling. On the basis of industry, the market is categorized into Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Energy & Power, Transportation, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global quantum computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The quantum computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Quantum Computing Market Landscape Quantum Computing Market – Key Industry Dynamics Quantum Computing Market Analysis- Global Quantum Computing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Global Market Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Quantum Computing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

