Lan Card Market increasing demand with Leading key players: TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, B-Link, Mercury

LAN cards are hardware devices that can be added to a computer, or they can be integrated into the main hardware of the computer. A LAN card connects a computer to a network. Users could connect to the network via an Ethernet cable, usb, or wirelessly. More than 44.29% of Lan Card products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with output market share of 47.81% in 2023, followed by North America, Japan, Europe, South Korea and Taiwan.

The report also analyses the current development trends and patterns, as well as the distribution and marketing channel.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lan Card market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intel, TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, FAST, B-Link, Mercury.

Segmentation by product type: 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps, 10 Gbps, Other.

Segmentation by application: Desktop Computer, Personal Computer, Other.

