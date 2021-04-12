Language Services Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The language industry is the sector of activity dedicated to facilitating multilingual communication, both oral and written. According to the European Commission’s Directorate-General of Translation, the language industry comprises the activities of translation, interpreting, subtitling and dubbing, software and website globalisation, language technology tools development, international conference organisation, language teaching and linguistic consultancy.
Modern language industry has developed rapidly following availability of the internet. Achievements of the industry include the ability to quickly translate long texts into many languages. This has created new challenges as compared with the traditional activity of translators, such as that of quality assurance.
In 2018, the global Language Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Language Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Language Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lionbridge
Mayflower Language Services
RWS Group
SDL Language Services
Semantix
Teleperformance
TransPerfect
Welocalize
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Translation
Interpreting
Subtitling
Software And Website Globalisation
Language Technology Tools Development
International Conference Organisation
Language Teaching
Linguistic Consultancy
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
ICT
BFSI
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Language Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Language Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
