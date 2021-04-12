Latest Research report on Vehicle Analytics Market 2018-2025 including leading players of market

Vehicle Analytics is the study of vehicle characteristics and behavior through inputs from sensors fixed on-board vehicle, letting users to have a better control of the vehicle and the fleet as a whole by detecting doubtful behavior and recognizing the vehicle health to avoid breakdowns.

The increase in technological advancements and greater safety provided by vehicle analytics are driving the vehicle analytics market growth. Moreover, increase in significant R&D activities relating to the vehicle analytics technology are boosting the vehicle analytics market to grow substantially. Whereas, the vehicle analytics market growth is hindered by the certain concerns such as high initial cost, and data security issues along with network coverage. However, development in AI technology and migration towards cloud are the key opportunities which are expected to enhance the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Agnik LLC, Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM Corporation, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute Inc., Teletrac Navman, Xevo Inc., WEX Inc., and SAP SE among others.

The “Global Vehicle Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the vehicle analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by components, deployment type, applications, end user, and geography. The global vehicle analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the vehicle analytics market.

Besides this, the Vehicle Analytics Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The Vehicle Analytics Market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Vehicle Analytics Market Landscape

4. Vehicle Analytics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Vehicle Analytics Market Analysis- Global

6. Vehicle Analytics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Components

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Deployment Type

8. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Applications

9. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – End User

10. Global Market Geographical Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Vehicle Analytics Market, Key Company Profiles

14. Appendix

