Latest Research report on Western Wear Market including top companies ruling the market

The global western wear market size was $71,132 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $99,423 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.Constant innovations and exposure to international fashion trends through social media websites such as Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, and Facebook are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global western wear market. In addition, rise in brand awareness, surge in demand for comfortable wear & better design at affordable prices, and increase in female working population with high disposable income act as the key drivers of the market. However, inability of the existing players to meet the consumer demands, due to ever-changing fashion trends hampers the market growth.

This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market. Also, Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

The key players operating in western wear market are Benetton Group S.r.l., Dolce & Gabanna, Prada S.p.A, American Apparel Inc., Levi Strauss & Co, and Diesel S.p.A., Perry Ellis International Inc., Nautica Apparel, Inc., Burberry Group Plc., The Gap Inc., and PVH Corp.

The report segments the global western market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, and geography. According to type, it is bifurcated into casual and formal wear. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into online platforms, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and brand outlets. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into men, women, and kids. Geographically, it is analyzed into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and UAE).

Key findings of the Western Wear Market:

In terms of value, the formal wear segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate, registering highest CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value. Europe is projected to maintain its position throughout 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%, in terms of value.

The online platforms segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth share of the total market in 2016.

China and Japan collectively accounted for approximately half of the total Asia-Pacific western wear market in 2016.

In the global western wear market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%, in terms of value.

