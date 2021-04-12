Liquid Nitrogen Market 2019-2027, Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Revenue, Gross Margin and its Competitors by 2027

Liquid Nitrogen is a compact and readily transportable source of dry Nitrogen Gas. It is industrially produced by fractional distillation of liquid air. Liquid Nitrogen does not require pressurization. Its ability to maintain temperatures beyond the freezing point of water makes it useful in a wide range of applications, especially in the healthcare industry. Liquid Nitrogen is inert, odorless, colorless, non-flammable and noncorrosive in nature. It is primarily used as an open cycle refrigerant.

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of Liquid Nitrogen Market is the rapidly growing healthcare industry. Increasing applications of electronic devices in the healthcare industry have fueled the demand for liquid nitrogen in the healthcare sector. Another factor adding to the growth of this market is the increased use of liquid nitrogen in the metal fabrication industry. It protects against corrosion and prevents additional heat generation. Metal fabrication demand is rising owing to the robust industrialization and urbanization in developing nations.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Messer Group GmbH

nexAir LLC

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group

The Global Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented by transportation and by end-user. On the basis of transportation, the Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented as on-site production, bulk liquid, and packaged. On the basis of end-user, the Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented into Automotive, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Rubber & Plastic, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Metal Fabrication, Oil & Gas and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Liquid Nitrogen market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Liquid Nitrogen market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

