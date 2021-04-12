Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Description

Rising demand for electric vehicles due to government regulations and subsidies encouraging battery recycling, and growing demand for smart devices in emerging economies are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive is projected to be the largest industry segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

The worldwide market for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Umicore

Glencore

Retriev Technologies

Raw Materials

International Metals Reclamation

Metal Conversion Technologies

American Manganese (Ami)

Sitrasa

Tes-Amm

Li-Cycle Technology

Neometals

Recupyl Sas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium-iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

LTO

NCA

LCO

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Car

Ship

Industrial

Electric Power

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt

1.2.2 Lithium-iron Phosphate

1.2.3 Lithium-Manganese Oxide

1.2.4 LTO

1.2.5 NCA

1.2.6 LCO

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Car

1.3.2 Ship

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Electric Power

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Umicore

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Glencore

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Glencore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Retriev Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Raw Materials

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Raw Materials Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 International Metals Reclamation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 International Metals Reclamation Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

