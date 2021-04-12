Management and Marketing Consultancy in Canada Market Analysis Of Key Players Bain & Company, Inc., The Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Management & Marketing Consultancy in Canada industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned: Bain & Company, Inc., The Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Canada management & marketing consultancy market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

– The value of the management & marketing consultancy market in this report has been calculated as the total revenues received for the provision of corporate strategy services, operations management services, information technology solutions, human resource management services and outsourcing services. The other segment includes any revenue accrued through any other service within this industry.

– The Canadian management & marketing consultancy market had total revenues of $7,788.1m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2013 and 2017.

– The operations management segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $2,611.7m, equivalent to 33.5% of the market’s overall value.

– The Canadian market has witnessed consistent growth in recent years thanks to healthy performance in the wider Canadian economy. Real GDP growth rates remained healthy in the historic period while unemployment levels have continued to decline per annum since 2009, with the exception of a minor increase in 2016.

