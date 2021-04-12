Mobile Stroke Treatment Units Market – Global Market Analysis & Outlook by Frazer Ltd., MEYTEC GmbH Information system, NeuroLogica Corporation, Meytec, Excellance Inc. & Falck A/S

Market Overview of Mobile Stroke Unit Market:

Global Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) Market Size is estimated to record a noteworthy growth of USD xx million, rising at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The key factor expected to upsurge the demand for mobile stroke unit market is rising demand for dedicated emergency rooms on wheel in order to upturn the survival rate.

The Global mobile stroke unit market proves as one of the highly competitive landscape with leading participants fighting it out by including modern technologies in their products & offerings. Frazer Ltd., MEYTEC GmbH Information system, NeuroLogica Corporation, Meytec, Excellance Inc. & Falck A/S are among the prominent contributors in the mobile stroke unit market across the globe.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death with high incidence rate all across the word because people are unaware of the initial signs and symptoms of stroke. Hence, governments of some developed countries including United States, Germany and U.K among others are taking certain initiatives in this direction. Some of such initiatives taken to address this issue include STARS (Stroke Training and Awareness Resources), Act FAST, stroke program and cryogenic stroke awareness.

One of the famous M.D’s., interventional neuroradiologist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (CDH) in Winfield, Ill named Harish Shownkeen believes that Time is of great essence while treating any stoke patient as a 15 minutes delay can result in loss of a life. Therefore in order to reduce the time of treatment while improving the patients’ outcomes, Shownkeen along with CDH, a Joint Commission-accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center turned to an inventive solution that has slowly been making its way across the U.S. known as mobile stroke unit.

Product Overview of Global Mobile Stroke Unit Industry:

A mobile stroke unit (MSU) is basically an ambulance along with a computed tomography (CT) scanner onboard. So, when an individual is having a stroke, a brain CT scan is taken immediately taken. This is one of the fastest technique to determine the type of stroke, (ischemic or hemorrhagic) in order to start the treatment. But this part of the entire treatment is the most critical one because incorrect medication can prove deadly for any patient. Thus, accuracy is very significant for instance, If the stroke is ischemic (caused due to a clot), tPA (thrombolytic therapy is tissue plasminogen activator) is needed to dissolve the clot as well as restore blood flow. Likewise, if hemorrhagic stroke is discovered in the CT scan (caused due to bleeding inside the brain), a reversal agent is required in order to stop the bleeding. Furthermore, MSU is well-resourced with all sorts of routine medications, tools as well as trained staff for treating stroke in patients in a clinical setting.

