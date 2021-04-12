Office Chairs Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2024

“Office Chairs Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.

The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.

The worldwide market for Office Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 9280 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Office Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Group

Okamura Corporation

Kimball Office

AURORA

TopStar

Bristol

True Innovations

Nowy Styl

SUNON GROUP

Knoll

UE Furniture

Quama Group

UB Office Systems

Kinnarps Holding

King Hong Industrial

KI

Global Group

Teknion

Kokuyo

AIS

CHUENG SHINE

Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing

PSI Seating

ITOKI

Elite Office Furniture

Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture

izzy+

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Cloth Office Chair

Plastic Office Chair

Mesh Cloth Office Chair

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Office Chairs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Office Chairs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Office Chairs in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Office Chairs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Office Chairs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Office Chairs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Office Chairs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

