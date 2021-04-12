Office Chairs Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2024
“Office Chairs Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.
An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.
Scope of the Report:
Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.
The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.
Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.
The worldwide market for Office Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 9280 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Office Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Haworth
HNI Group
Okamura Corporation
Kimball Office
AURORA
TopStar
Bristol
True Innovations
Nowy Styl
SUNON GROUP
Knoll
UE Furniture
Quama Group
UB Office Systems
Kinnarps Holding
King Hong Industrial
KI
Global Group
Teknion
Kokuyo
AIS
CHUENG SHINE
Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing
PSI Seating
ITOKI
Elite Office Furniture
Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture
izzy+
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Leather Office Chair
PU Office Chair
Cloth Office Chair
Plastic Office Chair
Mesh Cloth Office Chair
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Enterprise Procurement
Government Procurement
School Procurement
Individual Procurement
