Oil and Gas in Algeria Market 2019 Analysis OF Key Players Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activites Petroliere, OAO Gazprom, Sonatrach SPA, Sonelgaz Spa

Oil & Gas in Algeria industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022.

Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activites Petroliere, OAO Gazprom, Sonatrach SPA, Sonelgaz Spa

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Algeria oil & gas market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The oil and gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent – BOE) of refined petroleum products and natural gas by end-users in each country.

– The Algerian oil and gas market generated total revenues of $9,054.3m in 2017, representative of a CARC of -11.2% during 2013-2017.

– Market consumption volume increased at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2013-2017, to total 434.5 million BOE in 2017.

– Algeria is the leading natural gas producer in Africa and the second-largest natural gas supplier to Europe. The country is estimated to hold the third-largest deposits of shale gas resources in the world.

