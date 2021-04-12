Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Market Global Industry Analysis, Future Market Scope, Key Competitors, Application, Size by Countries, Growth by Region during Forecast Period 201-2024

Research Report on “Global Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Industry 2019” Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends to Provide New Predictions For The Forecast Period.

The Global Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The Following Manufacturers are covered:

3M

Honeywell

Thermo Fisher

Teledyne

PerkinElmer

Horiba

Ecotech

Aeroqual

Tisch

TSI

Cerex

Enviro Technology

PCE Instruments

FPI

SDL

UNIVERSTAR

SAIL HERO

Skyray

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Portable Type

Stationary Type

Vertical Bar Type

Segment by Application:

Government

Commercial & Residential

Petrochemical Industry

Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

