PERFUME MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Perfume in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Perfume in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Perfume market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents used to give the human body, animals, objects, and living spaces “a pleasant scent”.

In this report, all statistics of perfume are based on the standard of 50ml/bottle.

Perfume is stated to have main three notes, which work jointly to shape the long-lasting fragrance. These notes are created carefully with knowledge of the evaporation process of the perfume.

The technical barriers of perfume are not high, and the perfume production concentrated in several companies including Loreal, Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, Estée Lauder, Puig, Procter & Gamble, Elizabeth Arden, Interparfums, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, and others. They have been widely recognized by consumer groups.

Perfume is widely used for women, men, automotive, and others. In 2014, women’s perfume occupies more than half of perfume amount. Asia and Latin America were home to the fastest growing markets. Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia and Vietnam registered the highest CAGRs over the last five years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of perfume is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Perfume industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.

In 2017, the global Perfume market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Perfume market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Perfume include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Perfume include

Loreal

Coty

CHANEL

AVON

LVMH

Estée Lauder

Puig

Procter & Gamble

Elizabeth Arden

Interparfums

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Salvatore Ferragamo

ICR Spa

Jahwa

Saint Melin

Market Size Split by Type

Parfum

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

Market Size Split by Application

Men’s Perfume

Women’s Perfume

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Perfume market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Perfume market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Perfume manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Perfume with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Perfume submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Perfume are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Perfume market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Perfume Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Perfume Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Parfum

1.4.3 Eau de Parfum

1.4.4 Eau de Toilette

1.4.5 Eau de Cologne

1.4.6 Eau Fraiche

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Perfume Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Men’s Perfume

1.5.3 Women’s Perfume

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Perfume Market Size

2.1.1 Global Perfume Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Perfume Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Perfume Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Perfume Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Perfume Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Perfume Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Perfume Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Perfume Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Perfume Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Perfume Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Perfume Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Perfume Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Perfume Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Perfume Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Perfume Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Perfume Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Perfume Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Perfume Sales by Type

4.2 Global Perfume Revenue by Type

4.3 Perfume Price by Type

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Loreal

11.1.1 Loreal Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.1.4 Perfume Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Coty

11.2.1 Coty Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.2.4 Perfume Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 CHANEL

11.3.1 CHANEL Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.3.4 Perfume Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 AVON

11.4.1 AVON Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.4.4 Perfume Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 LVMH

11.5.1 LVMH Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.5.4 Perfume Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Estée Lauder

11.6.1 Estée Lauder Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.6.4 Perfume Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Puig

11.7.1 Puig Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.7.4 Perfume Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Procter & Gamble

11.8.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.8.4 Perfume Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Elizabeth Arden

11.9.1 Elizabeth Arden Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.9.4 Perfume Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Interparfums

11.10.1 Interparfums Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume

11.10.4 Perfume Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Shiseido

11.12 Amore Pacific

11.13 Salvatore Ferragamo

11.14 ICR Spa

11.15 Jahwa

11.16 Saint Melin

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Perfume Raw Material

13.1.2 Perfume Customers

13.2 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.2 Distributors

Continued…..

