PERFUME MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global market size of Perfume in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Perfume in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Perfume market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents used to give the human body, animals, objects, and living spaces “a pleasant scent”.
In this report, all statistics of perfume are based on the standard of 50ml/bottle.
Perfume is stated to have main three notes, which work jointly to shape the long-lasting fragrance. These notes are created carefully with knowledge of the evaporation process of the perfume.
The technical barriers of perfume are not high, and the perfume production concentrated in several companies including Loreal, Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, Estée Lauder, Puig, Procter & Gamble, Elizabeth Arden, Interparfums, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, and others. They have been widely recognized by consumer groups.
Perfume is widely used for women, men, automotive, and others. In 2014, women’s perfume occupies more than half of perfume amount. Asia and Latin America were home to the fastest growing markets. Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia and Vietnam registered the highest CAGRs over the last five years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and the heightened importance on personal appearance and grooming, the increased consumption of perfume is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Perfume industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.
In 2017, the global Perfume market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Perfume market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Perfume include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Perfume include
Loreal
Coty
CHANEL
AVON
LVMH
Estée Lauder
Puig
Procter & Gamble
Elizabeth Arden
Interparfums
Shiseido
Amore Pacific
Salvatore Ferragamo
ICR Spa
Jahwa
Saint Melin
Market Size Split by Type
Parfum
Eau de Parfum
Eau de Toilette
Eau de Cologne
Eau Fraiche
Market Size Split by Application
Men’s Perfume
Women’s Perfume
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Perfume market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Perfume market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Perfume manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Perfume with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Perfume submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Perfume are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Perfume market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Perfume Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Perfume Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Parfum
1.4.3 Eau de Parfum
1.4.4 Eau de Toilette
1.4.5 Eau de Cologne
1.4.6 Eau Fraiche
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Perfume Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Men’s Perfume
1.5.3 Women’s Perfume
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Perfume Market Size
2.1.1 Global Perfume Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Perfume Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Perfume Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Perfume Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Perfume Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Perfume Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Perfume Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Perfume Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Perfume Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Perfume Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Perfume Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Perfume Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Perfume Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Perfume Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Perfume Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Perfume Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Perfume Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Perfume Sales by Type
4.2 Global Perfume Revenue by Type
4.3 Perfume Price by Type
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Loreal
11.1.1 Loreal Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.1.4 Perfume Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Coty
11.2.1 Coty Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.2.4 Perfume Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 CHANEL
11.3.1 CHANEL Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.3.4 Perfume Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 AVON
11.4.1 AVON Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.4.4 Perfume Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 LVMH
11.5.1 LVMH Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.5.4 Perfume Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Estée Lauder
11.6.1 Estée Lauder Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.6.4 Perfume Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Puig
11.7.1 Puig Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.7.4 Perfume Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Procter & Gamble
11.8.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.8.4 Perfume Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Elizabeth Arden
11.9.1 Elizabeth Arden Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.9.4 Perfume Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Interparfums
11.10.1 Interparfums Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Perfume
11.10.4 Perfume Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Shiseido
11.12 Amore Pacific
11.13 Salvatore Ferragamo
11.14 ICR Spa
11.15 Jahwa
11.16 Saint Melin
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Analysis
13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Perfume Raw Material
13.1.2 Perfume Customers
13.2 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.2 Distributors
Continued…..
