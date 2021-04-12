Reed Sensor Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

The global reed sensor market accounted to US$ 765.07 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,473.33 Mn by 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic reed sensor market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The consumer electronics market in Europe has witnessed aggressive and stable demands in different countries of the region. The NORDIC countries of Europe consist of a large number of Small and Medium scale industries (SMEs) that have steady demands for reed sensor based products. On the other hand, economically strong countries like Germany, Italy, UK and Spain have witnessed rapid growth in the implementations of reed sensors in the different industry verticals primarily led by consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Get sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003353/

Global Reed Sensor Market – Company Profiles

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Coto Technology

Littelfuse Inc.

PIC GmbH

Pickering Electronics Ltd

RMCIP

SMC Corporation

Standex Electronics Inc.

STG-Germany Group

Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co. Ltd

Reed Sensor Market Insights

The increasing penetration of IoT, connected devices and consumer electronics to have a noteworthy impact on the reed sensor market

The exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet with the advent of IoT. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, huge populations of India and China are further proliferating the growing penetration of smart phones and other consumer electronic devices. Additionally, the Government initiatives towards digitalization of economies in these countries is leading to exponential growth of data traffic over the internet in these countries and also on a global scale for other developing economies. Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Vietnam and Singapore are other major countries embracing the path of digitalization and resulting in huge influx of data over the internet.

Rising trends in integration of consumer electronics in automotive industry

The emergence of advanced-driver-assistance systems like adaptive braking, self-parking, backup cameras, and automatic cruise control that further increase the passenger safety in the vehicles. Shared mobility services is another trend buzzing in the automobile ecosystem. A strong internet infrastructure coupled with cars that would be able to communicate with the rider and amongst each other regarding their availabilities and route mapping would form a trend in the upcoming few years. Highly advanced sensors are anticipated to be integrated into these vehicles for efficient communications to happen and therefore, these automotive electronic trends are anticipated to present good opportunities for the reed sensor market players to cache in.

Reed Sensor Market – Type Insights

Proximity sensors are capable of detecting an object in their detection range by utilizing a non-contact detection principle. The proximity sensors have a long functional life, high switching rate and provide high reliability as compared to other sensors. The reed proximity sensors have a wide range of applications in appliance doors, passenger vehicles, and access panels. Reed proximity sensor is gaining popularity in the robotics and automation sector, where reed switches are used as proximity sensors for performing various tasks such as controlling conveyor speed, robotic motion, location, and angle. Reed proximity sensor is utilized in mobile devices to provide a sleek design and replace the mechanical buttons. The reed proximity sensors are gaining popularity for various applications like the consumer, industrial, embedded, communications, and medical among others. The increasing demand for industrial automation and the growing popularity of non-contact sensing technology are the primary factors that are supporting the growth of proximity sensors market whereas limitation in sensing capabilities of the proximity sensors might slow down the growth proximity sensors market.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003353/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]