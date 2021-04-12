Research Report Explores the Global Exercise Mats Market 2019

Global Exercise Mats Market Research Report 2019

The global Exercise Mats market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The global Exercise Mats market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exercise Mats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exercise Mats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

STOTT PILATES

Gaiam

SuperMats

Natural Fitness

Fitness Gear

Body-Solid

Century

Dollamur

GoFit

Jade Yoga

Life Energy

LifeSpan Fitness

Manduka

Merrithew

Nike

Reebok

Shock Athletic

Stamina Products

ZEN-GA

Lululemon

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC

Foam

Rubber

Microfiber

Vinyl

Others

Segment by Application

House

GYM

School

Others

