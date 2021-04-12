Rich Communication Services Market Professional Survey report 2019-2025

Rich Communication Services (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

The “Global Rich Communication Services Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Communication industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rich Communication Services market with detailed market components, deployment type, deployment type, solutions, end-users and geography. The global Rich Communication Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are the list of companies for Rich Communication Services Market are Mavenir, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., D2 Technologies Inc., LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Genband, Ericsson AB, Acme Packet (Oracle) and Summit Tech among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Rich Communication Services market based on deployment type, solutions and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Rich Communication Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

