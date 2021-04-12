Shower Cap Market Size 2019: Changing Industry Trends and Estimations by 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Shower Cap Market” report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Shower cap is simply a covering used over the head to keep hair dry when showering or engaging in some other type of activity involving water. Shower caps can be made of several different materials. No matter what material is used, they all have something in common — their ability to repel water and provide an impermeable layer between the outside of the shower cap and the scalp.

The most common reason for the use of a shower cap is so that an individual can keep hair dry while taking a shower or, to a lesser extent, a bath. Predominately used by women, there are a number of reasons why one may choose to take advantage of a shower cap to keep hair dry. For example, if showering shortly before going to bed, some may prefer not to take the time to dry their hair. Rather than going to bed with wet hair, a shower cap can be a convenient alternative.

In addition to the practical use of keeping hair dry, a shower cap can also help protect your hair. In some cases, a woman may have a specialized hairdo that would be ruined if it got too wet. If not ruined completely, a hairdo may require considerable work to restore once it is wet. Keeping the hair dry is a can be a tremendous time-saving mechanism, and cost savings mechanism, in such cases.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the shower cap industry is highly fragmented. A variety of manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies competes in this industry. The top eight producers account for less than 5.00% of the market. Regionally, USA is the third production area of shower cap, which take up about 9.85% of the global total market. There are many populat brands around the USA, such as Betty Dain Creations, Goody, Kimirica, Showerista, Ebonicurls, FlorBella Boutique, SilkyWraps, Jessie Steele and ZAZZ.

The worldwide market for Shower Cap is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.0% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Shower Cap in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Applications

