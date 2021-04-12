SKIN LIGHTENERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Skin Lighteners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Skin Lighteners in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Skin Lighteners market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Skin lightening products are used to lighten skin tone, provide an even complexion, or even suppress or lessen melanin production in the body to avoid further darkening of the skin.

APAC will continue its dominance in the skin lighteners market over the predicted period, by occupying around 35% of the total market share. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyles, growing urbanization, and rise in disposable income. Moreover, the traditional associations of light skin tones with beauty is also propelling the demand for skin lighteners in APAC countries like India, Japan, and China. The rise in demand for skin lightening facial care products and the increasing number of beauty salons will spur growth prospects for the market in this region in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Skin Lighteners market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Skin Lighteners market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Skin Lighteners include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Skin Lighteners include

L’Oreal

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Clarins

AmorePacific

Revlon

Amway

Aveda

BABOR

DS Healthcare

Kao

Lotus Herbals

Mary Kay

Missha

Nature Republic

NeoStrata

Oriflame

Rachel K Cosmetics

Skinfood

Market Size Split by Type

Conventional

Organic

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Skin Lighteners market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Skin Lighteners market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Skin Lighteners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Skin Lighteners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Skin Lighteners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Skin Lighteners are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Skin Lighteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Skin Lighteners Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Skin Lighteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Conventional

1.4.3 Organic

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Skin Lighteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail Stores

1.5.3 Specialty Stores

1.5.4 Online Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Skin Lighteners Market Size

2.1.1 Global Skin Lighteners Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Skin Lighteners Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Skin Lighteners Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Skin Lighteners Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Skin Lighteners Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Skin Lighteners Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Skin Lighteners Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Skin Lighteners Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Skin Lighteners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Skin Lighteners Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Skin Lighteners Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Skin Lighteners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Skin Lighteners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Skin Lighteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Skin Lighteners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Skin Lighteners Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Skin Lighteners Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

11 Company Profiles

11.1 L’Oreal

11.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.1.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 P&G

11.2.1 P&G Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.2.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Shiseido

11.3.1 Shiseido Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.3.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Unilever

11.4.1 Unilever Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.4.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Beiersdorf

11.5.1 Beiersdorf Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.5.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Estee Lauder

11.6.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.6.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Clarins

11.7.1 Clarins Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.7.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 AmorePacific

11.8.1 AmorePacific Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.8.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Revlon

11.9.1 Revlon Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.9.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Amway

11.10.1 Amway Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Skin Lighteners

11.10.4 Skin Lighteners Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Aveda

11.12 BABOR

11.13 DS Healthcare

11.14 Kao

11.15 Lotus Herbals

11.16 Mary Kay

11.17 Missha

11.18 Nature Republic

11.19 NeoStrata

11.20 Oriflame

11.21 Rachel K Cosmetics

11.22 Skinfood

Continued…..

