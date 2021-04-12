Social Media Analytics Market Company profile, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of all companies, forecast period (2018-2027)

Social media analytics is a process of gathering data from various social platforms and analyze it. It mainly deals with development and evaluation of frameworks and tools for collecting, monitoring, analyzing, summarizing, and visualizing the social media data. This process uses social media to extract useful patterns and information and also facilitates conversation and interaction between online users.

The increase in number of social media users, rise in investing on analytics and high focus on market intelligence are the key factors boosting the growth of social media analytics market. Whereas, analyses of unstructured data and restrictions imposed by websites on data collection are some challenges faced by social media analytics market. However, increased rate in adoption of social media analytics solutions in SMEs and rise in cloud adoption portray major growth opportunities for social media analytics market.

The “Global Social Media Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the social media analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global social media analytics market with detailed market segmentation by components, deployment type, applications, end user, and geography. The global social media analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the social media analytics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global social media analytics market based on components, deployment type, applications, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall social media analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key social media analytics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., GoodData Corporation, NetBase Solutions, Inc, SAS Institute Inc., Hootsuite Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, and Tableau Software Inc. among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Social Media Analytics Market – By Components

3.2.2. Social Media Analytics Market – By Deployment Type

3.2.3. Social Media Analytics Market – By Applications

3.2.4. Social Media Analytics Market – By End-User

3.2.5. Social Media Analytics Market – By Region

3.2.5.1. By Countries

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

Continue…

