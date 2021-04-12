Soft Robotics Market analysis by focusing on latest trends, Segment and key players – ABB Ltd.,  Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Fanuc Corporation

Soft robotics is a field that depends on imitating movement mechanisms of soft bodies that exist in nature to attain smooth and complex motion.The rising need for automation coupled with human safety in manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the soft robotics market. Moreover, the increasing demand in the medical & healthcare sector is also offering a prospective opportunity to the soft robotics market growth. Also, with increased demand in industries such as e-commerce, food industry, etc., companies are seeking to automate certain repetitive tasks by deploying soft robots. However, the high installation cost of these robots is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of soft robotics market to a certain extent.

ABB Ltd.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

RightHand Robotics Inc.

Soft Robotics Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The global soft robotics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into soft grippers, co-robots, inflated robots, exoskeletons, and others. The end-user segment of soft robotics market is classified into food processing, medical & health care, logistics, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The soft robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

