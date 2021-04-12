STEM CELL THERAPY – GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Stem Cell Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stem Cell Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition.
Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use. Research is underway to develop various sources for stem cells, and to apply stem-cell treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and conditions, diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions.
With the ability of scientists to isolate and culture embryonic stem cells, and with scientists’ growing ability to create stem cells using somatic cell nuclear transfer and techniques to create induced pluripotent stem cells, controversy has crept in, both related to abortion politics and to human cloning. Additionally, efforts to market treatments based on transplant of stored umbilical cord blood have been controversial.
USA is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 24 Million US dollars in 2014. At the same time, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.
According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of stem cell therapy industry is China, determined by the rising level of medical care. Besides, South America, Middle East should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of stem cell therapy.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the huge industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.
In 2017, the global Stem Cell Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cellular Dynamics International
Osiris Therapeutics
Vcanbio
Gamida Cell
Golden Meditech
Celgene
Guanhao Biotech
Mesoblast
Vericel Corporation
Stemcell Technologes
Beike Biotechnology
Cytori Therapeutics
Bioheart
Athersys
Geron
Pluristem Therapeutics
Fibrocell Science
Ocata Therapeutics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Autologous
Allogeneic
Market segment by Application, split into
CNS
CVS
GIT
Wounds and Injuries
Musculoskeletal
Eye
Immune System
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Stem Cell Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Stem Cell Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stem Cell Therapy are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
