TAKAFUL MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.
Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that guarantees against any loss or damage. The underlying principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other.
The drivers of Takaful demand include high economic growth and increase in per capita GDP, a youthful demography, increasing awareness, a greater desire for shari’a compliant offerings and increasing asset based, shari’a compliant financing.
The GCC is the largest market and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by the end of 2019. Countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are predicted to be the high growth markets in this region. The changing regulation, growing affluence, and growth in organized savings amongst the local customers are the key drivers for the growth of the takaful market in this region.
In 2017, the global Takaful market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
JamaPunji
AMAN
Salama
Standard Chartered
Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd
Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad
Zurich Malaysia
Takaful Malaysia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Life/Family Takaful
General Takaful
Market segment by Application, split into
Family
Government
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Takaful are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Takaful Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Life/Family Takaful
1.4.3 General Takaful
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Takaful Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Family
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Takaful Market Size
2.2 Takaful Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Takaful Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Takaful Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Takaful Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Takaful Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Takaful Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Takaful Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Takaful Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Takaful Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Takaful Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Takaful Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Takaful Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Takaful Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Takaful Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Takaful Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Takaful Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 JamaPunji
12.1.1 JamaPunji Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Takaful Introduction
12.1.4 JamaPunji Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 JamaPunji Recent Development
12.2 AMAN
12.2.1 AMAN Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Takaful Introduction
12.2.4 AMAN Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AMAN Recent Development
12.3 Salama
12.3.1 Salama Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Takaful Introduction
12.3.4 Salama Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Salama Recent Development
12.4 Standard Chartered
12.4.1 Standard Chartered Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Takaful Introduction
12.4.4 Standard Chartered Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development
12.5 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd
12.5.1 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Takaful Introduction
12.5.4 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd Recent Development
12.6 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad
12.6.1 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Takaful Introduction
12.6.4 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad Recent Development
12.7 Zurich Malaysia
12.7.1 Zurich Malaysia Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Takaful Introduction
12.7.4 Zurich Malaysia Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Zurich Malaysia Recent Development
12.8 Takaful Malaysia
12.8.1 Takaful Malaysia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Takaful Introduction
12.8.4 Takaful Malaysia Revenue in Takaful Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Takaful Malaysia Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Continued…..
