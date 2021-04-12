Thermal Spray Coatings Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2019-2023

The Thermal Spray Coatings Market was worth USD 7.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 13.22 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41% during the forecast period. Rising application extent of the products, most remarkably in the automotive and aerospace enterprises, attributable to preferences, for example, thickness ability, wear and corrosion protection, low toxic gas discharges, electrical protection, is anticipated to drive thermal spray covering market development over the conjecture time frame. These coatings have expanding market opportunity because of properties, for example, biocompatibility, cavitation protection and aesthetic appeal, making them in a perfectly suited for a few applications.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ASB Industries Inc, Metallisation Ltd, TST Coatings Inc, The Welding Institute, Flame Spray Coating Co, Precision Coatings Inc, Metallizing Equipment Company Private Limited and Praxair Surface Technologies. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Thermal spray coatings products incorporate ceramic, polymer, abradables, metal, intermetallic, carbides and self-fluxing alloys. Ceramics is anticipated to be the biggest developing product section with a significant growth rate. Expanding inclination for superior ceramic coatings in different segments, including aerospace & defence, fibre-optic communications, healthcare, industrial goods, energy, and environmental protection is foreseen to drive industry development over years.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

The technologies covered in the report scope incorporate flame, high velocity, cold, electric arc, oxy-fuel, plasma, detonation gun, and shrouded plasma-arc spray coatings. Plasma is foreseen to be the biggest developing innovation portion, slated to develop tremendously over the estimate time frame. Quick industrialization and foundation advancement is anticipated to drive bearing area over the conjecture time frame.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Aerospace was the biggest application portion, representing 34.2% of global income share in 2016. Various aeronautic segments require hard, wear resistant coatings that can withstand temperatures of up to 850°C. Extension of the aerospace area, especially civil aviation in India and China by virtue of discretionary income of shoppers, is anticipated to positively affect the product business over the estimate years. Industrial gas turbine (IGT) was the second-biggest application portion in 2016.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America was the biggest market as far as income in 2016, and this pattern is foreseen to proceed over the conjecture time frame. The regional portion was evaluated at USD 2.42 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to develop at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing aerospace trade in the U.S., alongside rise of real aerospace organizations in Mexico, is foreseen to fuel product demand. Europe was the second-biggest market fragment in 2016 on the basis of revenue.

The Thermal Spray Coatings Market is segmented a follows-

By Product:

Ceramics

Polymers

Abradables

Metals

Intermetallics

Carbides

Others

By Technology:

Flame spray

HVOF

Cold spray

Plasma spray

Electric arc spray

Others

By Application:

Medical

Oil & gas

Pulp & Paper

Aerospace

Automotive

Printing

Steel

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?