Vinyl Surface Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market 2018

Vinyl surface coatings are based primarily on vinyl acetate–based latexes used in architectural coatings, and also on solvent-based copolymers of vinyl acetate and vinyl chloride.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vinyl Surface Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Surface Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arkema

Hexion

Gellner Industrial

Caplugs

APV Engineered Coatings

Key Resins

PolyOne

Klumpp Coatings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solvent-based

Waterborne (Latex)

Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Construction

Printing Inks

Automotive

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vinyl Surface Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solvent-based

1.2.2 Waterborne (Latex)

1.2.3 Powder

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Printing Inks

1.3.4 Automotive

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arkema

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arkema Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Hexion

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hexion Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Gellner Industrial

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gellner Industrial Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Caplugs

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Caplugs Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 APV Engineered Coatings

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 APV Engineered Coatings Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Key Resins

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Key Resins Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 PolyOne

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 PolyOne Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Klumpp Coatings

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Vinyl Surface Coatings Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Klumpp Coatings Vinyl Surface Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



