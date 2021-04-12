VITAMINS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Vitamins in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vitamins in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vitamins market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Vitamins are organic chemical compounds and a vital nutrient which an organism needs in minor quantities for the functioning of metabolism in the body. Vitamins cannot be synthesized in the body, but they can be consumed through food or supplements. Insufficient intake of vitamins may result in deficiency diseases and disorders such as night blindness, scurvy, and xerophthalmia.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global vitamins market is the benefits provided by such vitamins include improving hair, skin, and nail texture. As a result of the increasing use of vitamins within the cosmetic market is leading to the overall growth of the global vitamins market.

In 2017, the global Vitamins market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vitamins market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Vitamins include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Vitamins include

DSM

Lonza

CSPC

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Kingdomway

Market Size Split by Type

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics

Food And Beverage

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vitamins market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vitamins market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vitamins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vitamins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Vitamins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vitamins are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Vitamins market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

