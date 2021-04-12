VOICE RECOGNITION FOR SMARTPHONES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Voice Recognition for Smartphones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition for Smartphones development in United States, Europe and China.

Voice recognition refers to an authentication technology where sounds, words, or phrases spoken by humans are changed into electrical signals and are converted into coding patterns and assigned meanings. Each human voice is different, and identical words can have different meanings if spoken with different inflections or in different contexts. Voice-based technology is divided into two groups: text independent and text dependent.

Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3344492-global-voice-recognition-for-smartphones-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing stringency in road safety regulations. With the rise in the number of road accidents worldwide, regulations have been enforced in many countries to prevent the use of mobile devices while driving. This has paved the way for safer means of interaction with mobile devices such as voice recognition. Countries, such as Australia, the Philippines, the UK, the US, India, and Chile, have imposed strict restrictions on mobile use on the road.

In 2017, the global Voice Recognition for Smartphones market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Google

Microsoft

Nuance

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Text Independent

Text Dependent

Market segment by Application, split into

Artificial Intelligence

Non-Artificial Intelligence

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Recognition for Smartphones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice Recognition for Smartphones development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Recognition for Smartphones are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3344492-global-voice-recognition-for-smartphones-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Text Independent

1.4.3 Text Dependent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Artificial Intelligence

1.5.3 Non-Artificial Intelligence

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size

2.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice Recognition for Smartphones Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Nuance

12.4.1 Nuance Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice Recognition for Smartphones Introduction

12.4.4 Nuance Revenue in Voice Recognition for Smartphones Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Nuance Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3344492-global-voice-recognition-for-smartphones-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025