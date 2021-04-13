2019 Global Endpoint Security Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Endpoint Security Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Endpoint Security Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Symantec Corporation Intel Security (McAfee) Trend Micro Incorporated AVG Technologies Sophos Ltd Kaspersky Labs F-Secure Eset Panda Security Bitdefender)

The endpoint security solutions are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe.

Scope of the Global Endpoint Security Market Report

This report studies the Endpoint Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Endpoint Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growing number of enterprise endpoints and consumer devices and access to critical data are creating a huge demand for endpoint security solutions across the world. The major factors driving the growth of the market is the need to mitigate IT security risks, growing BYOD trends among organization and increase in the frequency of endpoint attacks. Furthermore, due to rise in the demand for integrated endpoint security solutions and increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions, the market finds huge opportunity to proliferate in the next five years.

The global Endpoint Security market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Endpoint Security.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Manufacturers

Symantec Corporation

Intel Security (McAfee)

Trend Micro Incorporated

AVG Technologies

Sophos Ltd

Kaspersky Labs

F-Secure

Eset

Panda Security

Bitdefender

Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Type

Anti-Virus

Antispyware/Antimalware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Intrusion Prevention

Endpoint Application Control

Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government & Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Endpoint Security Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Endpoint Security Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Endpoint Security Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Endpoint Security Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Endpoint Security Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Endpoint Security Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Endpoint Security Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Endpoint Security Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

